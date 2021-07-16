Man charged in Meigs County murder case pleads not guilty, bond set at $2M

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A man accused of murdering another man in Meigs County, Ohio, on Easter morning has pleaded not guilty, according to Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood.

Jaquan Hall, 21 of Charleston, was indicted by a grand jury in June on charges of Aggravated Murder, Murder, Complicity and Conspiracy in connection to the death of Kane Roush, 25, in Pomeroy, Ohio, on Sunday, April 4. He was then arrested by the Charleston Police Department and the United States Marshal Fugitive Task Force on Tuesday, July 6, in the 800 block of Kanawha Boulevard East in Charleston, West Virginia.

Roush was shot around 5 a.m. on Legion Terrace Road in Pomeroy on Easter morning and later died of his wounds. Roush was a former high school football star at Wahama High School in Mason County, West Virginia. He also played for the Golden Eagles at the University of Charleston.

Hall’s bond has been set to $2 million, cash-only and no 10%, meaning Hall would need to pay the full $2 million to make bond, according to Wood.