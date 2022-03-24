MONTGOMERY, WV (WOWK) – A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that happened last week in Montgomery. He now faces additional charges for allegedly fleeing police and dragging an officer with his vehicle.

Two criminal complaints have been filed with the Kanawha County Magistrate Court in connection to the shooting and the suspect’s arrest. According to the complaints, Rayshaun Payne, 28, of Montgomery, faces charges of Malicious or Unlawful Assault, Obstruction, and Fleeing with Reckless Indifference.

According to the first complaint, police responded to a reported shooting around 6:39 p.m. March 14, 2022 near 3rd Avenue and Early Street in Montgomery. Authorities were notified of a possible suspect vehicle reportedly driven by Payne.

Authorities say a male was found on 4th Avenue with several gunshot wounds and taken to a hospital for treatment. Law enforcement officers say they obtained video showing the victim, identified as Michael Barron, walking south on Early Street into the intersection of 3rd Avenue.

According to police, the video showed Barron immediately brandish a firearm and allegedly fire toward Payne. Court documents say Payne allegedly returned fire and fled in his vehicle. Police say they learned through the investigation that both Payne and Barron “have several felony convictions” and are prohibited from carrying firearms.

The second complaint states that officers saw Payne driving his vehicle on March 23, 2022. One of the officers then activated his lights and used his patrol car to block Payne’s vehicle before approaching the vehicle and ordering him out of the vehicle.

According to the complaint, Payne allegedly replied that he was heading to his mother’s and refused to get out of the vehicle. The officer then attempted to open the door and after finding it locked, reached through the window to open the door from the inside. The officer says at that time, Payne allegedly put the vehicle in reverse, hit the gas and shifted to drive with the officer hanging in the window.

The officer says he was pulled against the vehicle and dragged for several feet before being thrown off the vehicle.

Court documents say Payne was apprehended nearby on the front porch of a relative’s home. The officer says while handcuffing Payne, he allegedly tried to pull away claiming there were no warrants against him.

Payne was then taken to the Montgomery Police Department, where the officer says, due to Payne allegedly being combative, he left the suspect in the patrol car, which was running with the air conditioning on, to treat his injuries from being thrown from Payne’s vehicle and complete the arrest paperwork.

According to the criminal complaint, Payne allegedly began “beating his head off the cruiser’s cage and kicking the door.” He was then placed in leg shackles.