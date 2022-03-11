PARKERSBURG, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody for his alleged involvement in a fire in early February.

Parkersburg Police say that they responded to a vehicle fire on the 1000 block of George Street on Feb. 5, 2022. A 2017 Ford Focus was a total loss in the fire.

Samples from the scene were sent to the West Virginia State Police Laboratory for testing, and the lab found gasoline on the front driver’s seat.

Police say they conducted interviews and reviewed surveillance video, which led to the arrest of 48-year-old Christopher Erik Mullins, of Millwood.

Mullins was arrested on Thursday, March 10 and charged with third-degree arson, and he was arraigned in Jackson County Magistrate Court. His bond was set at $300,000. He failed to post bond, and he is currently in the South Central Regional Jail awaiting a preliminary hearing in Wood County Magistrate Court.

Anyone with information related to this case should call Detective J.D. Hart at 304-424-8539.