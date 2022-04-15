SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting early this morning in Scioto County.

According to Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, deputies responded to a 911 call around 5L40 a.m. Friday, April 15, on Blue Run Road in Lucasville. The call came from a woman claiming her boyfriend had been shot in the face.

When authorities arrived on the scene, they found a male victim with a gunshot wound. He was flown to a trauma center for treatment. According to the sheriff, the man is undergoing surgery and is now listed in stable condition.

Detectives on scene collected evidence, including the firearm believed to be used in the shooting ad statements from witnesses. Through the investigation, detectives learned the caller had fled the home where the man was shot, leaving three small children at the home. Children’s Services was called and took custody of the children. Deputies say they are looking for the woman for questioning.

The suspect in the shooting has been identified as Charles C. Thomas, 68, of Lucasville. He has been charged with one count of Felonious Assault, a 2nd-degree felony; and one count of Child Endangering, a 1st-degree misdemeanor. He is being held on a $152,500 bond and is set to appear in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Monday, April 18.

Thoroughman says the investigation is ongoing and could result in more charges.