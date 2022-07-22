KANAWA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man charged with attempted murder was indicted in Kanawha County Court.

A grand jury indicted Robert Michael Layne, 31, of Sissonville, on charges of Attempted Murder, Malicious Wounding, Use of Presentment of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, Wanton Endangerment, and First Degree Arson. The charges stem from a Nov. 10, 2021 incident where a man was shot outside a mobile home that was on fire.

Layne is next set to appear in court on Aug. 5, 2022.

ORIGINAL STORY – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is releasing more details after a man was shot outside of a mobile home fire in Sissonville.

Deputies say Robert Layne, 30, of Sissonville faces felony counts of arson, malicious wounding and wanton endangerment in connection to the incident. Police were called to the scene near Hughgart drive to investigate the shooting while fire crews were fighting a residential trailer fire nearby on Sisters Lane.

“There was a 911 call placed that came through the airport, that a plane had been flying over the area coming to land and spotted a fire in the area, fire units began to dispatch to this location and while they were en route, we also learned that there was a shooting that happened in the street near the fire,” said Sgt. Brian Humphreys with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, a male victim, identified as Jacob Parsons, was in his driveway with multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to an area hospital.

Layne was found close by and detained. Authorities say they also found a handgun along the edge of the road near a mailbox.

Deputies say Layne allegedly admitted to intentionally setting the trailer on fire. According to deputies, the resident of the trailer, who knew Parsons, allegedly told police Layne and Parsons got into an altercation over Layne allegedly starting the fire. The sheriff’s office says Layne also allegedly admitted to shooting Parsons during their argument.

“I don’t believe anybody was injured in the trailer, but of course there’s going to be a thorough investigation of the fire itself to determine if it was arson or happenstance, some accident or something like that. That’s something that’s going to be part of our investigation,” said Humphreys.

The KCSO also says a bullet struck a home on Hughart Drive where three people were standing at the time the shots were fired.