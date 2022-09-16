MILTION, WV (WOWK) – A man is facing charges after a breaking and entering at Milton Elementary.

According to the Milton Police Department, all officers on shift and a deputy state fire marshal were called to the school for reports of a suspicious person attempting to set a dumpster on fire at the football field in the afternoon of Thursday, Sept. 15.

The MPD says the school was placed on lockdown out of an abundance of caution, but the man made no attempt to enter the school and students, faculty or staff were never in any danger.

According to police, the man, identified as Thaddeus Reams, of Milton, had also allegedly entered the press box and taken a PA system microphone. Officers recovered the microphone and arrested Reams.

Reams is charged with breaking and entering and possession of a controlled substance. He is currently in jail on a $20,000 bond.