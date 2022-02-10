Man charged with arson after thrift store fire

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A man has been charged with arson after allegedly starting a fire that destroyed a building in Charleston.

A criminal complaint says that fire officials were called to a structure fire on the 1100 block of Quarrier Street at around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 18. They say they received reports of someone lighting a tent on fire, which spread to the Covenant House Opportunity Shoppe.

Fire officials say witnesses told them that a fight broke out between two men near the thrift shop after which they heard 40-year-old Windell Abraham Jr. say “I’ll show you; I’ll just burn you out.” They then say they saw Abraham throw a blue flame at a tent and that it hit the side of the building.

Authorities found Abraham shortly after the incident at CAMC General Hospital while he was being treated for head lacerations sustained during the fight.

Abraham was charged with second-degree arson. He is being held at the South Central Regional Jail.