FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man is facing charges in connection to a shooting in Fayette County.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a call of shots fired shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday, May 10. Sheriff Mike Fridley also says witnesses said they heard someone calling for help.

Deputies say while they were heading to the scene, they were flagged down at the Alloy General Ambulance station where a victim had an apparent gunshot wound on his neck. He was taken to an area hospital where medical professionals found more gunshot wounds on his body.

Fridley says the victim was able to identify a man as a suspect. Deputies say they took Barton R. DePaul, 57, of Gauley Bridge into custody in connection to the incident. He is charged with Malicious Wounding and Attempted Murder and taken to the Southern Regional Jail to await court proceedings.

The incident remains under investigation, and the sheriff’s office was assisted by the Smithers Police Department, the Montgomery Police Department and Jan-Care Ambulance services. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590 or through their Facebook page, or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.