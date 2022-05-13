GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—A Catlettsburg man accused of shooting a police officer in the neck is facing multiple charges in Greenup County.

Court records show that Jonathan Smithers is charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, unlawful imprisonment, 10 counts of possessing matter portraying sexual performance by a minor, assault, and attempted murder of a police officer.

A criminal complaint says that troopers were notified on Monday, May 2 that Flatwoods Police Officer Tommy Robinson had been shot in the neck after responding to a complaint of a suspicious person.

During the manhunt for the suspected shooter, police found a woman sleeping near the kerosene pump of the Flatwoods Super Quik gas station. They said she had a substantial amount of blood matted to her hair on the side of her head and lacerations on her lips.

The complaint says that the woman told police that Smithers had assaulted her with a firearm, held her against her will and threatened to kill her. She also told officers that she had seen child sexual abuse material on Smithers’ cell phone.

A trooper found Smithers on Argillite Rd. in Flatwoods and had to use a taser on him when he tried to flee. A search warrant was obtained for Smithers’ phone, and the criminal complaint says that more than 1,200 items of child sexual abuse material were found on it.