KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man has been charged with child neglect after an infant was taken to the hospital.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, detectives were dispatched to CAMC Women and Children’s on May 4 regarding a 4-month-old with “suspicious injuries.” The sheriff’s office says the infant had fractured ribs and several other bone fractures that are “consistent with being abused.”

Through the investigation, detectives said they spoke to the child’s mother who said she had allegedly seen the child’s father, Brandon Blevins, 32, being “too rough” with the infant. The sheriff’s Office says Blevins then allegedly admitted to being “a little to rough” with his child.

Detectives from the KCSO and Boone County Sheriff’s Office deputies found and arrested Blevins in Danville West Virginia on may 18. He has been arraigned and charged with child neglect causing injury. His bond was set at $10,000.