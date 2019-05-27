Man charged with malicious wounding after CPD says he punched three random people

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK)- According to Charleston Police they’ve arrested a man accused of punching three random people in Downtown Charleston Friday night.

Police arrived on scene where witness’ told them Charles Hayes had been the one punching people, he was arrested near Jimmy Johns on Quarrier Street.

Hayes is facing a charge of malicious wounding after police say he punched two men and one woman around 11p.m. Friday night. The incidents occurred around the area of Capitol, Virginia and Summers Street. One man suffered a broken/dislocated jaw and was transported to the hospital.

Hayes is also accused of punching a shooting victim earlier this month near the Capitol Hotel, he has been charged with battery for that incident.