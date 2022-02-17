MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK)— A man is in custody after a shooting in Mingo County on Thursday.

Deputies responded to the Creekwood Apartments in Newtown at around 7:30 a.m.

They say Heath Rose, of Gilbert, got into a verbal altercation with a man named Joda Browning, of Gilbert Creek. Mr. Browning reportedly shoved Mr. Rose, and then Mr. Rose grabbed a 9mm pistol from his vehicle.

Deputies say that Mr. Browning got into another vehicle with a woman and her 8-year-old daughter and tried to drive away. They say that Mr. Rose then stepped in front of the vehicle to slow it down, stuck the pistol into the window, and shot Mr. Browning in the face.

Mr. Browning was pronounced dead on the scene.

Mr. Rose was arrested in Horsepen, and he was charged with first-degree murder and two counts of wanton endangerment with a firearm.