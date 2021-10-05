All Roads Lead To Halloween 2021
Man charged with murder in Floyd County fatal stabbing

FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – A man is facing a murder charge in connection to a fatal stabbing in Floyd County Kentucky.

Kentucky State Police say the 911 call came in around 3:31 a.m. Monday, Oct. 4 regarding a stabbing on State Road Fork. Troopers say when they arrived they found a male victim had been stabbed.

The victim, identified by KSP as Joshua Holbrook, 28, of Prestonsburg, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Floyd County Coroner’s Office.

Troopers say through the initial investigation they learned of an alleged altercation between Holbrook and Danny Waddles that ended with Holbrook receiving a fatal stab wound.

Waddles was arrested and taken to the Floyd County Detention Center. He is currently charged with murder.

