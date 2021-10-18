Man charged with murder in girlfriend’s death in Ashland, Kentucky

Ashland Police say Taylon A. Bensinger, 20, has been charged with murder in the shooting death of his girlfriend Angel Brianna Rowe, 24, in Ashland, Kentucky. (Photo Courtesy: Ashland Police Department)

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – A woman is dead and a man is facing murder charges in Ashland, Kentucky.

According to the Ashland Police Department, officers responded to a home on Montgomery Avenue around 9:04 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17 after a report of a medical emergency “where someone was reported to be overdosing.”

Officers say when they arrived at the scene, they found a woman identified as Angel Brianna Rowe, 24, with a gunshot wound. Boyd County EMS arrived to access the victim and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

APD says during the investigation, officers learned a “domestic disturbance had been ongoing” between Rowe and her boyfriend, identified as Taylon A. Bensinger, 20. He was found nearby and detained as part of the investigation. Police say he has been named a suspect in Rowe’s shooting and has been charged with murder.

The investigation is ongoing and further details will not be released at this time.

The Ashland Police Department worked with Boyd County EMS, Boyd County Coroner, Ashland Fire Department and Boyd Emergency Management in the investigation.