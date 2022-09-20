PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – A man is facing murder charges after another man was shot and killed in Pike County, Kentucky.

According to Kentucky State Police, investigators were called to a home on Caney Drive around 6:42 p.m. Sept. 19, 2022, where they found a man had been shot.

Authorities say the man, identified as Ryan Hurst, 32, of Flatwoods, Kentucky, was pronounced dead at the scene.

KSP says their investigation indicates Hurst and the suspect, identified as Monroe Jackson, got into an altercation, resulting in Jackson allegedly discharging a firearm, which fatally struck Hurst.

Jackson was arrested and charged with murder, according to KSP. He was taken to the Pike County Detention Center.

KSP says the shooting remains under investigation.