Man charged with murder in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man has been charged with murder after allegedly murdering his girlfriend in Wayne County.

The Wayne Detachment of the WVSP says they received a death investigation and were dispatched to the community of Echo.

They say they found Connie Slone, 55, was found dead in her bedroom by her boyfriend, Shawn Carter, 55.

Carter, after further investigation, was arrested on Feb. 7, 2022, and charged with the murder of Connie Slone.

Carter was arraigned and transported to Western Regional Jail pending a preliminary hearing.

They say that they believe this to be an isolated domestic incident.