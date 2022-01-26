Man charged with murder of pregnant Boone County woman found not competent for trial

All Roads Lead To Valentine's Day 2022
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man accused of killing a pregnant woman in November has been found not competent to stand trial, according to a Boone County Circuit Court.

Mitchell Hughes of Racine, West Virginia, is charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of 22-year-old Ashley Goad and her unborn child, who her loved ones said she planned to name Kenneth. Goad was shot outside her home in Comfort, West Virginia on Oct. 18, 2021. Following the shooting, the suspect left the scene, leading authorities on a manhunt to Kanawha State Forest where he was arrested later that night.

At the time of the shooting, authorities told 13 News they did not believe there was any connection between Goads and Hughes.

According to the Boone County Circuit Court, Hughes will be sent to a maximum-security psychiatric hospital for 90 days, and then will be back in court for another hearing.

Hughes had been arrested in the past for murder and conspiracy charges back in March of 2017. In that case, he served nine months for charges of involuntary manslaughter after running over a man with his vehicle.

