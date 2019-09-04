Man charged with sexual assault after Kentucky child found in West Virginia

ANMOORE, W.Va. – A man has been arrested on a sexual assault charge after a juvenile from Kentucky was found walking along a roadway in Anmoore Wednesday morning.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department issued a release on Wednesday afternoon with additional information regarding the missing Kentucky girl who was located on Wednesday.

According to the release, deputies received a call at approximately 10 a.m. about a female that had been seen walking along the roadway on Route 58 in Anmoore. The release stated that once units arrived on the scene, it was discovered the female was a juvenile out of Kentucky.

While gathering information, deputies noticed a man walking from the scene and detained him, according to the release. The man, Christopher Watson, was taken into custody and the girl was able to identify him as the man who assaulted her.

Watson was then charged with third-degree sexual assault, according to the release. Deputies said the investigation is still active and ongoing.