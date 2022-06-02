RAVENSWOOD, WV (WOWK) – A man is facing wanton endangerment charges after a shooting that happened Wednesday in a trailer park.

Police say the victims were not injured in the shooting.

According to the Ravenswood Police Department, officers were dispatched to Dye Street at approximately 3:41 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, regarding a shooting in Huttons Trailer Park. Police say the call originally came in as Riverfront Park in Ravenswood, but they were told the actual location was Dye Street while en route.

An officer said when they arrived on the scene, they knocked on the door and a man allegedly yelled from inside that “he was defending himself.” When the man then opened the door, the officer found two men inside the home, describing them as “frantic.”

According to the criminal complaint, the officer told one of those men, identified as the defendant, Billy Joe “BJ” Thompson, to keep his hands where they were visible, but Thompson allegedly kept walking away from the officer toward the rear of the home.

Additional officers arrived at that time, the complaint states, and officers say Thompson was warned they would use a stun gun if he did not comply. Police say he then complied and told them a third individual had allegedly pulled a gun on him and that he “had a right to defend himself.” Thompson then allegedly told officers the only gun in his home was in a box in the bedroom. When an officer retrieved it they said they found that the air pistol was broken and was not the weapon used in the alleged shooting.

While Thompson was being questioned, officers spoke with the two victims, as well as multiple witnesses on the scene who all stated they allegedly saw Thompson shoot at the first victim’s vehicle as he and his passenger were leaving and driving away.

Thompson was arrested and charged with two counts of Wanton Endangerment, the complaint states.

Police say they found the rifle allegedly used in the shooting underneath the underpinning of the home.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, West Virginia Department of Natural Resources and the Ripley Police Department assisted in the investigation.