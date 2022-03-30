WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Authorities responded to a minor crash this morning in Wayne County that involved a Wayne County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

According to dispatchers in Wayne County, the two-vehicle crash happened at approximately 7:30 a.m. Wednesday on Route 75 near Plymale Branch Road.

Dispatchers say a westbound vehicle allegedly crossed the line and struck the deputy’s cruiser. The driver has been sited for going left of center, having no insurance and having an expired registration, according to the West Virginia State Police.