LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man convicted of murder in Cabell County in 2013 is back in court today, Feb. 11, 2022.

Edward Jesse Dreyfuse was convicted of 1st-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without mercy. Now, a judge in Lincoln County is presiding over a Habeas Corpus hearing in his case.

According to an Oct. 18, 2013 article from the Huntington-Herald Dispatch, Dreyfuse was accused of beating 66-year-old Otis Clay Jr., whom authorities described as a mentally impaired man, with a baseball bat during an attack on April 9, 2012 at Clay’s West Huntington home.

Dreyfuse is alleging a violation of state law in his case as it occurred in Cabell County. He and his attorney spoke in the courtroom today claiming the testimony of the police officer involved in the case that was presented to a grand jury was “intentionally false and misleading,” and therefore the grand jury’s initial indictment should be dismissed.

The defense says the autopsy on the victim did not show the injuries that the police allege he died from, including a fractured skull, but that he died of complications of a surgery to repair his other injuries. If this were found to be true, the correct indictment against Dreyfuse should have been malicious assault at most.

Judge Jay M. Hoke tells WOWK 13 News he was named as a special judge to hear this case by the Chief Justice of the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals. The special prosecuting attorney for this case says Dreyfuse has had the “fullest extent of due process which exists in the United States” and that the indictment should be upheld.

The defense has 30 days to send in their proposed order, and then the prosecution has 30 days to respond. The next court hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Friday, April 22.

If Dreyfuse’s indictment is overturned, he would be entitled to a new trial.