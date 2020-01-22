Man convicted of targeting people linked to daughter’s death

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) – The father of a slain West Virginia woman has been convicted of shooting at people connected to his daughter’s murder case.

The Herald-Dispatch reports that Gregory Allen Adkins entered a Kennedy plea in Cabell County on Tuesday to two counts of wanton endangerment. A Kennedy plea allows a defendant to accept punishment for a crime without admitting guilt. Corey Chapman has pleaded guilty to strangling Adkins’ daughter.

Adkins was accused of shooting into the home of Chapman’s wife and at a vehicle near the office of his attorneys. Adkins was sentenced to three years in prison with credit for time served.

