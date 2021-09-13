Man dead after fatal collision in Floyd County

FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — A man has died after a vehicle collision Friday morning in the Drift community in Floyd County, Kentucky.

Kentucky State Police say Willis Chaffins, 38, of Hueysville, was driving on the Right Fork of Cow Hollow Road around 7:29 a.m. when his vehicle went off the road.

Chaffins was pronounced dead on the scene by the Floyd County Coroner’s Office.

Troopers are currently investigating.