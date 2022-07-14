PARKERSBURG, WV (WOWK)—A man is dead after a reported shooting in Parkersburg early Wednesday morning.

Parkersburg PD say they responded to the 1000 block of Lynn St. to investigate the reported shooting. There they found 27-year-old Kevin Mason who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

They say Mr. Mason was pronounced dead at WVU Medicine Camden Clark.

Police say they have found all involved parties and do not believe there is an immediate threat to the community.

No charges have been filed, and the incident is still under investigation.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective C.M. Richards at 304-424-1058 or Detective J.M. Zimmerman at 304-424-1072.