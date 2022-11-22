FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is dead after a shooting in the Glen Jean area of Fayette County on Monday.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department says that deputies got a call around 9 p.m. about a man who had been shot in the abdomen. The man was found inside a trailer at the Mountainair Mobile Home Park.

The victim was identified as 37-year-old Ashtin Owens, of Scarbro.

The incident is still under investigation, and anyone who has information is asked to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department