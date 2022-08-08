UPDATE (7:20 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022): A man was charged after he led law enforcement on a chase in the Medina area of Jackson County on Monday.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy engaged the driver after someone reported a person was “acting a fool, driving like an idiot, and endangering the lives of other drivers.”

The Sheriff’s Department says the suspect, bystanders and law enforcement were all uninjured in the chase.

Eric Charles Liotti, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, was charged with Felony Fleeing in a Vehicle. He was arraigned and taken to South Central Regional Jail.

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — One man was detained after reports of reckless driving on Interstate 77 in Jackson County, West Virginia, turned into a pursuit and a crash Monday afternoon.

According to Jackson County dispatchers, at around 2:45 p.m., they were alerted by drivers about a reckless driver in a pickup truck.

They say a deputy with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department tried to pull the driver over, but he did not stop. The driver then crashed on Medina Road and was detained.

No injuries are being reported, according to dispatchers.