BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man died after being hit by a train early on Friday.

West Virginia State Police say they were dispatched to the Seth area of Boone County after a call regarding a pedestrian being hit by a train. The call came in around 12:30 a.m.

They say 35-year-old Everett Adkins, of Comfort, was hit on the railroad tracks and died at the scene.

Adkins’ remains were taken to the medical examiner’s office.