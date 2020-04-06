Man dies after being pulled from river in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Charleston Fire Department says a man who was pulled from the Elk River this morning has died at the hospital.

CPD says the man was pulled from the river just below the Washington Street Bridge around 11:15 this morning April 6, 2020. They say attempts to revive him were made both at the scene and at the hospital.

The fire department says the man has not been identified at this time and it is unclear how he got into the water. The Charleston Police Department is investigating.

