Man dies after Charleston shooting, two others injured

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A man has died and two others have been injured following an early morning shooting in Charleston.

The Charleston Police Department responded to a call of multiple gunshots around 1 a.m. Sunday, July 5, 2020, at a parking lot in the South Park Charleston Housing Complex on South Park Road.

At the scene, officers say they found a man, identified as Darius Lucas, 33, of Charleston, with multiple gunshot wounds. Lucas was pronounced dead on the way to the hospital, according to the Charleston Police Department.

Police say during the investigation, they learned two other victims were taken to the hospital by personal vehicles.

One victim, identified as Frankie McNeal, 25, of Charleston, is being treated for injuries to his arm and leg and is in stable condition, according to officers. The third victim, identified as Michael Johnson, 29, of Charleston is being treated for injuries to his pelvic region and is in critical condition, according to the Charleston Police Department.

Police say a large party was gathered in the parking lot at the time the shots were fired.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Communications at 304-388-8111 or the Criminal

Investigation Division at 304-348-6480.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories