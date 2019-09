KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – One man is dead after being hit by a car early Wednesday morning in Kanawha County. The call came in shortly before 7 a.m on Wednesday, September 18, 2019.

Deputies told our crew on scene the man was hit along Childress Road near Shadyview in Alum Creek, West Virginia. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.

