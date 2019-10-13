Man dies following St. Albans shooting

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WOWK) – A man has died following a shooting in the 2200 block of St. Albans Saturday, October 12, 2019. St. Albans police say the incident happened around 11:30 p.m. following a disturbance, which escalated to an altercation between the victim and the homeowner.
According to police, the homeowner shot the victim in the abdomen. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died early Sunday morning.
The St. Albans Police Department is still investigating and has not yet released the name of the victim.
This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.
