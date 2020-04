BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Three new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Boyd County, one of those resulting in a death.

According to Ashland-Boyd County-Catlettsburg Office of Emergency Management, the county is now up to 15 cases, with three new cases being reported today.

The three people are a 68-year-old woman, 37-year-old woman, and a 49-year-old man.

The 49-year-old man has died according to the Office.