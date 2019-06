HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Just before 3:00 a.m. on Saturday, Micah Crawford, 39, of Huntington, was struck by a vehicle on the 1300 block of 3rd Avenue in Huntington. He has died from his injuries, according to HPD Chief Hank Dial.

It has not been determined if any charges will be filed against the driver of the vehicle at this time. Huntington Police are continuing their investigation.