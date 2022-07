BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is dead after a motorcycle crash that happened on Saturday.

West Virginia State Police say that 39-year-old Terrence Poindexter, of Charleston, lost control of his motorcycle and crashed along Route 119 in the Julian area of Boone County at around 7:45 p.m.

They say he was transported from the scene to Boone Memorial Hospital, and he succumbed to his injuries.

No other information is available at this time.