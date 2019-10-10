Man dies in Charleston house fire

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – A man is dead following a fire in Charleston earlier today. It happened just after 1 p.m. on 4th Avenue in North Charleston.
The Charleston Fire Department says they received a call from neighbors that the homeowner was trapped inside. Firefighters were able to get him out, but he later died from his injuries.
The fire remains under investigation. Today’s fire is the second fatal fire in the city of Charleston this week.
