IRONTON, OH (WOWK) – A man has died after a fatal motorcycle crash in Lawrence County, Ohio.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the single-vehicle crash happened around 6:56 p.m. Sunday, May 29, 2022.

Troopers say the Harley Davidson trike was traveling northbound on Route 141 near milepost 11 in Lawrence Township. OSHP says the trike traveled off the left side of the road, striking an embankment. The trike then overturned, crossed the roadway and went over a steep embankment, troopers say.

According to the OSHP, the driver, identified as Darrel L. Setterlund, 74, of Locust Grove, Virginia, was flown to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation. The Lawrence Township Fire Department, Lawrence County EMS and MedFlight assisted OHSP at the scene.