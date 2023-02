LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man has died in a crash in Logan County.

According to West Virginia State Police, the single-vehicle crash happened Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, on Route 10, just north of Man. Troopers say the vehicle went off the roadway and crashed.

WVSP says troopers found the driver, identified as Thomas Diamond, 63, of Delbarton, dead at the scene.

There is no word at this time on what caused the vehicle to go off the road. The investigation into the crash is ongoing, WVSP says.