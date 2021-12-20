Man dies in South Williamson crash

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

SOUTH WILLIAMSON, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky State Police say a man has died after a single-vehicle crash in Pike County.

The crash happened around 9:50 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, on State Highway 292 in South Williamson. According to KSP troopers, the driver has been identified as 48-year-old Windel Rife, of Belfry. He was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers say.

The KSP says the initial investigation shows Rife’s vehicle allegedly “exited the roadway, struck a guardrail and continued over a steep embankment.

The Belfry Volunteer Fire Department, Turkey Creek Volunteer Fire Department, Hatfield Volunteer Fire Department, and Appalachian First Response Ambulance Service assisted troopers at the scene.

This is the second fatal single-vehicle crash reported by KSP over the weekend. Troopers also responded after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in Pike County on Friday evening.