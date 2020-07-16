Man dies in Williamstown house fire

Charleston, WV (WOWK) – Investigators with the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office have identified the man who died in a Williamstown fire last week.

Wayne Cunningham, 56, died Friday, July 10, 2020, in a fire at his home on Williams Highway. Firefighters found his body during their operations and search of the home, according to the Fire Marshal’s office. Two other people, Christina Longston, 44, and Stephen Anderson, 62, escaped with minor injuries, officials said.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and remains under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s office.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Department, the Wood County Fire Investigation Team and the West Virginia State Police are assisting with the investigation.

