CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man accused of killing a four-month-old baby entered a Kennedy plea in Cabell County Circuit Court on Tuesday.

According to an indictment, Zackary Gene Sparks was charged with child abuse causing serious bodily injury and second-degree murder for an incident that happened on November 22, 2017.

Sparks is scheduled to be sentenced on June 30, 2022.