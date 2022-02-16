ASHLAND, KY (WOWK)—A man has been arrested on child pornography charges in Kentucky.

An undercover Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation found that 20-year-old Trevor Zachariah Smith had shared images of child sexual exploitation on the internet.

The Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime branch started the investigation and executed a search warrant at a residence in Ashland on Tuesday and seized equipment used to commit the crime.

Smith is charged with 15 counts of possessing or viewing matter portraying a minor under the age of 12 in a sexual performance. These are Class-C felonies and could come with a sentence of five to ten years in prison.

Smith was also charged with one count of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance. This charge alone could carry one to five years in prison.

Smith is being held at the Boyd County Detention Center.