Man faces child sexual abuse charges in Kentucky

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – A man has been arrested in Kentucky on charges related to child sexual abuse material.

According to Kentucky State Police, Jonathan M. Whitt, 33, was arrested following an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. Officials say the KSP Electronic Crimes Branch began the investigation after learning the suspect was allegedly uploading images of child sexual exploitation online.

As part of the investigation, authorities executed a search warrant on June 3 at a home in Ashland where troopers seized equipment allegedly used to facilitate the crime. The equipment has been taken to the state police digital forensic lab for further examination.

The investigation into this case is ongoing. Whitt faces charges of one count of “possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor,” a class D felony; and one count of “distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor. He is being held in the Boyd County Detention Center.