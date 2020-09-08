Man faces murder charge in Jackson County shooting

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department says Christopher Leon Moore is facing a first-degree murder charge as part of a lengthy investigation into the June 27 shooting death of Johnny Dowdy. Sept. 8, 2020 (Photo Courtesy: Jackson County, WV Sheriff’s Office)

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting death in Jackson County.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department says Christopher Leon Moore is facing a first-degree murder charge as part of a lengthy investigation into the June 27 shooting death of Johnny Dowdy.

Deputies say the investigation is on going.

