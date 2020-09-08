Man faces murder charge in Jackson County shooting

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting death in Jackson County.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department says Christopher Leon Moore is facing a first-degree murder charge as part of a lengthy investigation into the June 27 shooting death of Johnny Dowdy.
Deputies say the investigation is on going.
