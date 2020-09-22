Man faces murder charge in Kentucky

LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Police in Kentucky have arrested a man wanted in connection with murder.

Kristopher West was arrested Sept. 19 in Louisa, KY on several charges, including a murder warrant. Kentucky State Police from Henderson and Ashland posts served the warrant at a location where they say West was reportedly staying. He was taken to the Big Sandy Regional Jail without incident.

West has been charged with Murder, Assault 1st Degree, DUI 4th or more aggravated circumstances, Driving DUI Suspended 2nd Offense, Unlawful Transaction with a Minor 2nd Degree, Possession of Open Alcoholic Beverage in a Vehicle, Drug Paraphernalia, Failure to Maintain Insurance and No Registration Plate.

