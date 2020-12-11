Man facing attempted murder charge in Cabell County shooting

Jonathan T. Foster, 19 is facing attempted murder charges after allegedly shooting his neighbor in the leg Friday, Dec. 11, according to the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office. (Photo Courtesy: WV Regional Jail & Correctional Facility Authority)

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man was taken to the hospital and another faces charges after a shooting this morning in Cabell County.

Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle and Cabell County 911 say the call came in around 5:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 11 regarding a shooting on Garden Lane in the East Pea Ridge area of Barboursville.

Deputies say the victim, identified as Samuel R. Blackwell, 24, was shot in the thigh and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. According to the sheriff, the suspect, identified as Jonathan T. Foster, 19, faces charges of attempted murder attempted murder.

Authorities say the incident allegedly began as a neighbor dispute.