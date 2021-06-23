Man facing attempted murder charge in Mason County hit-and-run

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A warrant has been issued for an Ohio man in connection to a hit-and-run in Mason, West Virginia last week.

The Mason Police Department says Matthew Eblin Jr., 27, of Long Bottom, Ohio, faces a charge of attempted murder in the first degree after a man was hit by a vehicle around 4:20 a.m. Thursday, June 17, at the Mason Park.

According to the criminal complaint, when an officer responded to the scene, he found an injured male in the Mason Park parking lot. Mason PD says the victim was transported by helicopter to a nearby hospital with multiple injuries.

Officers say a witness who was with the victim claimed the two had been walking in the parking lot when an individual spoke to them allegedly asking if they “had a problem.” The witness stated after a patrol officer drove by the area, the suspect allegedly hit the victim with the vehicle and left the scene.

According to the Mason PD, the suspect later claimed in an interview the two individuals “began an argument” with him and says he drove by the two men to leave the parking lot, but allegedly claimed he did not “remember hitting anyone.”

Both the witness and the victim claimed in interviews that the vehicle turned toward Horton Street. Upon investigation, officers learned a nearby resident had camera footage of the suspect vehicle leaving Horton Street around the time of the incident. The vehicle was identified as belonging to a Meigs County resident.

The complaint says the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office arrested Eblin at the home where the truck was located on charges stemming from Ohio but has since been released. Mason Police Chief Colton McKinney says Eblin has not yet been arrested on the charge stemming from Mason.

Mason PD then spoke to the owner of the vehicle who said Eblin had been in possession of the vehicle for approximately three days. According to the complaint, officers found minor damage to the front of the vehicle.

