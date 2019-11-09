Man facing charges after shooting at deputies

KANAWHA COUNTY, W. Va. (WOWK) — A Pinch man is facing charges after firing shots at Kanawha County Sheriff’s Deputies early Saturday morning.

Just after 3:30 AM, Kanawha County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a home on Sawyer Drive.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 51-year-old Christopher Patrick Young pointed a shotgun at the deputy who was first to arrive on scene.

When additional Deputies arrived Young fired shots at them from handguns and shotguns.

The SWAT Team was called in as well. SWAT Team members found Mr. Young in his driveway and arrested him.

Deputies did not fire back at Young and no one was injured during the incident.

