Man facing charges in Gallia County drug bust

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A man is facing drug charges after an investigation in Gallia County, Ohio.

Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin says Thomas C. Patrick, 50, of Gallipolis, was arrested following a search warrant and investigation Sunday, Nov. 8 on Safford School Road in Green Township.

The sheriff says the information leading to the investigation was gathered by the road patrol division. During the search, deputies said they found “a very large quantity” of suspected crystal methamphetamine and additional narcotics that have been taken to the Ohio Attorney General’s Crime Lab in London, Ohio for testing.

Champlin says the deputies also seized a large number of firearms, several of which have already been confirmed as stolen, and more than $13,000 in cash.

The Sheriff says Patrick will be charged with the trafficking and possession of methamphetamine. The investigation is on going.

