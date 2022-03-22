FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is facing felony charges in Fayette County after a domestic altercation in Danese.

Deputies say that they responded to a disturbance on Monday and were met outside by a victim with red marks on their neck. She told deputies she had been choked.

When deputies tried to make contact with the accused suspect, they say he fled before being caught.

52-year-old Kenneth A. Spade, of Danese, is charged with strangulation, domestic battery and obstruction.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590 or contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.