PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man is dead after shooting himself while fleeing from deputies on I-64E in Putnam County.

According to Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton, this happened at around noon.

Eggleton says a driver from the Jacksonville, Florida area was pulled over for a traffic violation on I-64E.

He says the driver and the passenger were asked to step out of the vehicle. The driver then sped away after the passenger got out of the vehicle.

The driver crashed a while after and it was found that he shot himself while driving.

Eggleton says two ER doctors were in the area and attempted to save him. The driver was pronounced dead at the hospital.